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FSSAI initiates penal action against Amazon, Swiggy, BigBasket for non-compliance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik September 23, 2026 23:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's food safety watchdog, FSSAI, has launched penal action against major e-commerce players like Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India, and Zepto for significant regulatory non-compliances, including misleading claims and the sale of prohibited food items.

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Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes. Illustration: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Key Points

  • The FSSAI has initiated penal action against prominent e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India, and Zepto.
  • Non-compliances include misbranding, misleading claims, and the sale or display of prohibited/poisonous food articles.
  • This crackdown is part of increased enforcement actions by the FSSAI against food business operators and e-commerce companies over the last six months.
  • The regulator is also using social media to inform consumers about these enforcement actions.
 

Food regulator FSSAI on Wednesday said it has initiated penal action against e-commerce platforms Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto for various non-compliances, including misleading claims and sale of prohibited products.

Regulatory Crackdown on E-commerce

In a social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has made a "major crackdown on e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto over regulatory non-compliances".

The non-compliances include misbranding/misleading claims, as well as sale and display of prohibited/poisonous food articles, it added.

Increased Enforcement Actions

In the last six months, FSSAI has stepped up enforcement actions against food business operators (FBOs) and e-commerce companies.

It has also been informing about these actions to consumers at large through social media platforms.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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