FSSAI initiates penal action against Amazon, Swiggy, BigBasket for non-compliance

India's food safety watchdog, FSSAI, has launched penal action against major e-commerce players like Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India, and Zepto for significant regulatory non-compliances, including misleading claims and the sale of prohibited food items.

Illustration: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Key Points The FSSAI has initiated penal action against prominent e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India, and Zepto.

Non-compliances include misbranding, misleading claims, and the sale or display of prohibited/poisonous food articles.

This crackdown is part of increased enforcement actions by the FSSAI against food business operators and e-commerce companies over the last six months.

The regulator is also using social media to inform consumers about these enforcement actions.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

Food regulator FSSAI on Wednesday said it has initiated penal action against e-commerce platforms Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto for various non-compliances, including misleading claims and sale of prohibited products.

Regulatory Crackdown on E-commerce

In a social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has made a "major crackdown on e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto over regulatory non-compliances".

The non-compliances include misbranding/misleading claims, as well as sale and display of prohibited/poisonous food articles, it added.

Increased Enforcement Actions

In the last six months, FSSAI has stepped up enforcement actions against food business operators (FBOs) and e-commerce companies.

It has also been informing about these actions to consumers at large through social media platforms.