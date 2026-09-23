FSSAI initiates penal action against Amazon, Swiggy, BigBasket for non-compliance

India's food safety watchdog, FSSAI, has launched penal action against major e-commerce players like Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India, and Zepto for significant regulatory non-compliances, including misleading claims and the sale of prohibited food items.
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Key Points
- The FSSAI has initiated penal action against prominent e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India, and Zepto.
- Non-compliances include misbranding, misleading claims, and the sale or display of prohibited/poisonous food articles.
- This crackdown is part of increased enforcement actions by the FSSAI against food business operators and e-commerce companies over the last six months.
- The regulator is also using social media to inform consumers about these enforcement actions.
Food regulator FSSAI on Wednesday said it has initiated penal action against e-commerce platforms Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto for various non-compliances, including misleading claims and sale of prohibited products.
Regulatory Crackdown on E-commerce
In a social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has made a "major crackdown on e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto over regulatory non-compliances".
The non-compliances include misbranding/misleading claims, as well as sale and display of prohibited/poisonous food articles, it added.
Increased Enforcement Actions
In the last six months, FSSAI has stepped up enforcement actions against food business operators (FBOs) and e-commerce companies.
It has also been informing about these actions to consumers at large through social media platforms.