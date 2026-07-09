FSSAI issues notice to alcohol makers over misleading age claims, unauthorised flavours

India's food safety watchdog, FSSAI, has taken stringent action against alcoholic beverage manufacturers for flouting regulations on unauthorised added flavours and deceptive age-related claims, demanding immediate compliance and explanations.

IMAGE: A model holds a glass of red wine. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

Key Points The FSSAI has issued a notice to alcoholic beverage manufacturers for non-compliance with regulations on added flavours and age-related claims.

Manufacturers are accused of using added flavours that mimic natural profiles, which contravenes regulations requiring products to have true, natural taste and aroma.

Companies are making unauthorised age claims without adhering to Regulation 13.7, and failing to ensure 'aged' claims refer to the youngest spirit in a blend.

The FSSAI has directed the concerned companies to ensure compliance and provide an explanation to avoid action under the FSS Act, 2006.

Food safety regulator FSSAI on Thursday said it has issued a notice to alcoholic beverage manufacturers over unauthorised use of added flavours and non-compliance with age-related claims.

Violations of Food Safety Standards

The notice has been issued for violating the provisions stipulated under the Food Safety and Standards (alcoholic beverages) Regulations, 2018.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has observed that the companies were not complying with the provisions on the prohibited use of added flavours, misleading age-related claims, and blend age disclosures.

"The concerned companies have been directed to ensure compliance and submit and explanation as to why action should not be initiated under the provisions of FSS Act, 2006 and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder," Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a social media post.

Concerns Over Added Flavours and Age Claims

According to the regulator, certain manufacturers are blending added flavours that mimic a product's natural profile (e.g in Rum, Brandy, Gin, Malt/Grain Whisky, Wine and Beer).

"This directly contravenes the regulation stating that these products must exclusively possess their true, natural characteristic taste and aroma," it said.

It observed that manufacturers are making "unauthorised age claims using words, synonyms, or indirect expressions" denoting age without strictly adhering to Regulation 13.7 of the existing regulations.

FSSAI also noted that products carrying the word "aged" or associated age claims have failed to ensure that the declared age refers strictly to the youngest spirit utilised in the blend.