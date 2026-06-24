Expiry date display on ecom platforms is under consumer dept rules: Fssai

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has clarified that the responsibility for enforcing the display of expiry and 'best before' dates on packaged food products sold via e-commerce platforms lies with the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points FSSAI states that declarations on e-commerce platforms regarding expiry and 'best before' dates are governed by the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, under the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA).

Consumer complaints are rising due to the non-visibility of shelf life information for packaged food products sold online.

The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2017, mandate platforms to display 'best before' or 'use by' dates at the point of digital sale.

A LocalCircles survey found that nearly half of consumers (48%) still cannot find expiry date information online, indicating significant non-compliance by e-grocery platforms.

While some platforms like Amazon Now, BigBasket, and Flipkart Minutes consistently display this information, others such as Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, JioMart, and Milkbasket are largely non-compliant.

As concerns mount over the absence of expiry and "best before" dates on packaged food products sold online, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has said declarations displayed on e-commerce platforms are governed by rules of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA).

In an email response to citizen engagement platform LocalCircles, which Business Standard has seen, the food regulator said declarations required on online platforms are governed by the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules.

It added that these should be taken up with the DCA.

Regulatory Framework for Online Sales

"The matter pertaining to declarations to be displayed on e-commerce platforms is governed under the provisions of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 administered by the DCA, Government of India. Accordingly, the matter may be taken up with the DCA," the email read.

The development comes amid rising consumer complaints on social media over the non-visibility of shelf life information for packaged food products sold online.

Under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2017, platforms are required to display "best before" or "use by" dates for packaged products at the point of digital sale.

Consumer Concerns and Non-Compliance

An email query sent to both FSSAI and DCA didn't receive any response till the time of publishing.

According to a survey conducted by LocalCircles, one in two consumers said they still can't find expiry date information listed online as mandated in the Legal Metrology Rules, 2017.

The study shows that non-compliance (in terms of display of best before dates) by online grocery platforms stands at 48 per cent.

The survey, which gathered more than 17,000 responses from consumers across 164 districts, found that only Amazon Now, BigBasket and Flipkart Minutes consistently displayed such information.

But platforms, including Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, JioMart and Milkbasket were found to be largely non-compliant.

Previous Warnings and Guidelines

According to LocalCircles, in 2024, FSSAI had formally issued warnings to some quick commerce and e-commerce platforms to stop selling consumables with missing or near expiry dates.

These platforms were asked to only list products that had either a 30 per cent shelf life or 45 days remaining.

However, no directions were issued to platforms to display "best before" dates online on the application or websites.