FSSAI issues notices over 'illegal' infant formula advertising

India's food regulator, FSSAI, has taken stringent action against major infant formula brands like Nestle India and Abbott Healthcare, along with influencer Ira Fathima, for allegedly engaging in illegal advertising and promotion of infant milk substitutes on Instagram.

Photograph: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters

Key Points The FSSAI has issued notices to five entities, including major infant formula manufacturers and a social media influencer, over alleged illegal advertising of infant milk substitutes.

The action stems from an Instagram reel by Ira Fathima (@ira_fathima) that recommended specific infant formula products and attributed various health benefits to them.

The promotional content is alleged to violate India's Infant Milk Substitutes Act, 1992, and the FSS (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020.

The FSSAI has demanded explanations from all parties, warning of potential action under the FSS Act, 2006.

This move is part of FSSAI's increased enforcement efforts against food companies and e-commerce platforms in recent months.

Food regulator FSSAI has issued notice to Nestle India, Abbott Healthcare and three others for "illegal" advertising and promotion of infant milk substitutes by a social media influencer on Instagram.

Regulatory Action Initiated

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it also issued notices to Ira Fathima, Nutricia International and Mead Johnson Nutrition (India).

The matter relates to illegal advertising and promotion of infant milk substitutes through Instagram, the regulator said.

"An Instagram reel posted by Ira Fathima (@ira_fathima) was found to feature a 'Top 5' list recommending infant formula products," the FSSAI said.

The products featured were Nan-Pro 1, Aptamil Premium 1, Similac Advance 1, Enfamil A+ Stage 1 and Dexolac 1.

Alleged Violations

The promotional content attributed benefits such as balanced nutrition, stronger immunity, brain development and easy digestion to the products.

"The promotion of infant milk substitutes was alleged to violate the Infant Milk Substitutes Act, 1992, as amended in 2003," the regulator said.

The content also allegedly violated the applicable requirements under the FSS (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, regarding advertising, marketing and promotion.

In the notice, FSSAI asked all five parties to explain why action should not be initiated under the FSS Act, 2006, within the stipulated period from the date of issuance of the notice.

Increased Enforcement by FSSAI

In the past six months, the FSSAI has stepped up enforcement actions against food companies and e-commerce firms. It has informed the public about these decisions through social media platforms.