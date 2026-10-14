How Genrobotics Is Taking Its Expertise From Manholes To Space

Keralam-based Genrobotics Innovations, renowned for its Bandicoot robots, is now venturing into advanced aerospace engineering by developing high-precision robotic systems for ISRO's satellite missions.

Key Points Keralam-based Genrobotics Innovations has secured a project from ISRO's U R Rao Satellite Centre to develop robotic systems for space applications.

The company will develop a high-precision articulated boom arm system for reflector deployment and pointing on satellite decks as part of ISRO's satellite missions.

This project signifies Genrobotics' expansion into advanced aerospace engineering, leveraging its expertise from developing robots for hazardous ground environments.

Genrobotics, launched in 2017, is known for Bandicoot, the world's first robotic system to eliminate manual scavenging, and has since expanded into healthcare, heavy industry, and defence.

The company's co-founders highlight that their experience in designing reliable and precise robotic platforms for extreme conditions makes the transition to space mechanisms a natural progression.

Keralam-based Genrobotics Innovations, known for developing robots to work in hazardous underground environments, has entered a new frontier with a project to develop robotic systems for space applications.

The company has secured the project from the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), a key centre of the ISRO, marking a significant step in its journey from ground-level challenges to the demands of space engineering.

Advancing India's Space Programme

As part of the contract, Genrobotics Innovations will develop a high-precision articulated boom arm system for ISRO's satellite missions, the company said in a statement here on Wednesday.

The project involves designing and developing an indigenous mechanism for reflector deployment and pointing on satellite decks, it said.

Under the URSC project, the company's Space & Advanced Robotics division will develop a multi-link articulated boom arm system designed to withstand the mechanical stresses of launch and operate under the extreme thermal and vacuum conditions of space, the statement said.

The mechanism is intended to enable precise positioning and orientation of space-borne communication reflectors and payload instruments on satellites, it said.

From Ground Hazards To Space Demands

Besides marking a significant expansion of Genrobotics' work into advanced aerospace engineering, the project also highlights the potential of Keralam's deep-tech ecosystem to contribute to India's commercial space programme through indigenous design and manufacturing capabilities.

Launched in 2017, Genrobotics gained recognition for Bandicoot, the world's first robotic system designed to eliminate manual scavenging and protect the health and dignity of sanitation workers.

Developing robots for toxic, confined and corrosive environments helped the company build expertise in advanced actuator control, materials engineering, precision motion systems and artificial intelligence-driven robotics.

Expanding Robotic Capabilities

The company subsequently expanded its capabilities into healthcare, heavy industry and defence.

Its portfolio includes G-Gaiter, a robotic rehabilitation platform, and GENBOT, designed for heavy-duty manipulation and mobility across defence, oil and gas, and industrial operations.

Genrobotics has also integrated Physical AI and reinforcement learning into its robotic platforms to enhance adaptability, motion control and operational precision.

These capabilities have supported the company's expansion into international markets, including the UAE, South Africa, Singapore and Malaysia.

It has forged strategic relationships with international organisations, including South Africa's defence technology company Armscor, while engaging with global space-sector stakeholders, such as the Dubai Space Agency.

Leadership Insights On Innovation

"Our journey began in hazardous underground manholes, where our mission was to save lives and restore human dignity," said Vimal Govind M K, co-founder and CEO of Genrobotics.

"Developing systems capable of operating under corrosive conditions, high torque and extreme environmental stress helped us build a strong engineering foundation. Transitioning into space mechanisms is a natural progression, and ISRO's trust in our team validates the capabilities we have developed over the years," he said.

Jaleesh P, co-founder and CTO of Genrobotics, said, "Across every sector we have entered, we have designed our robotic platforms for environments where reliability and precision are critical and where failure is simply not an option."