News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Fresh formal job creation declines to six-month low, shows EPFO data

Fresh formal job creation declines to six-month low, shows EPFO data

By Shiva Rajora
November 23, 2023 20:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fresh formal job creation cooled for the second consecutive month to decline to a six-month low in September, signalling a downturn in the labour markets this financial year.

Job

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The number of new monthly subscribers under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) declined by 6.45 per cent to 891,583 in September from 953,092 in August, shows the latest payroll data released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Besides, the net payroll additions -- calculated by taking into account the number of new subscribers, the number of exits, and the return of old subscribers -- increased by 14.9 per cent to 1.72 million in September from 1.49 million in August.

 

The net monthly payroll numbers are, however, provisional in nature and are often revised sharply the following month.

That is why the new EPF subscriber figure has greater certitude than net additions.

Of the 891,583 fresh EPF subscribers in September, the share of women declined to 25.3 per cent (226,392) in September from 26.12 per cent (248,980) in August.

However, the share of young people belonging to the 18-28 age group among the new subscribers stood at 68.8 per cent (613,471) in September, slightly up from the 67.93 per cent (647,522) in August.

This is crucial because subscribers in this age group are usually first-timers in the labour market, thus reflecting its robustness.

The labour ministry in a statement said in net membership, around 41.46 per cent addition in September was from expert services consisting of manpower suppliers, normal contractors, security services, and miscellaneous activities.

“A month-on-month comparison of industry-wise data displays significant growth in the members working in establishments engaged in the sugar industry, courier services, iron and steel, hospitals, travel agencies, etc,” the statement noted.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), which conducts its own Consumer Pyramids Household Survey, the labour markets fared well in September, proved by the fact that the unemployment rate dropped to a one-year low as joblessness in rural areas fell along with a decline in the labour participation rate and a weak monsoon.

“The overall joblessness rate slid to 7.09 per cent last month, from 8.10 per cent in August.

"That’s the lowest reading since September last year.

"Rural unemployment dropped to 6.20 per cent, from 7.11 per cent in August, while urban unemployment rate fell to 8.94 per cent from 10.09 per cent in the same period, ahead of the key festival season in India,” it said in a statement.

The monthly data released by the EPFO is part of the government’s effort to track formal-sector employment by using payrolls as an instrument.

Since April 2018, the National Statistical Office (NSO) has been bringing out employment-related statistics in the formal sector, covering the period September 2017 onwards, using information on the number of subscribers under the EPF Scheme, Employees’ State Insurance Scheme, and the National Pension System.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shiva Rajora
Source: source
 
Print this article
Coming Soon: More Auto Exits From India
Coming Soon: More Auto Exits From India
No Major Cash Outflows In Winter Session
No Major Cash Outflows In Winter Session
Why Nirmalaji Has A Lot To Smile About
Why Nirmalaji Has A Lot To Smile About
IND v AUS: Young Indian bowlers get an 'Inglis' lesson
IND v AUS: Young Indian bowlers get an 'Inglis' lesson
Consumer loans: Fintechs may shift to secure products
Consumer loans: Fintechs may shift to secure products
First woman judge of SC Justice Fathima Beevi dies
First woman judge of SC Justice Fathima Beevi dies
Graeme Swann helping group of England spinners
Graeme Swann helping group of England spinners

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Defaulters Dues Rise To Rs 100 Cr A Day

Defaulters Dues Rise To Rs 100 Cr A Day

Gandhigiri To Recover Bad Loans

Gandhigiri To Recover Bad Loans

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances