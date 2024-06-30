News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » FPIs invest Rs 26,565 crore in Indian equities in Jun

FPIs invest Rs 26,565 crore in Indian equities in Jun

Source: PTI
June 30, 2024 20:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After two months of net outflow, foreign investors turned buyers in June, infusing Rs 26,565 crore in Indian equities, driven by political stability and a sharp rebound in markets.

Equities

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Looking ahead, attention will gradually shift towards the budget and Q1 FY25 earnings, which could determine the sustainability of FPI flows, Vipul Bhowar, Director, Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors, said.

According to the data with the depositories, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made a net infusion of Rs 26,565 crore in equities this month.

 

This came following a net outflow of Rs 25,586 crore in May on poll jitters and over Rs 8,700 crore in April on concerns over a tweak in India's tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in US bond yields.

Before that, FPIs made a net investment of Rs 35,098 crore in March and Rs 1,539 crore in February, while they took out Rs 25,743 crore in January.

The net outflow now stood at Rs 3,200 crore in the month, data with the depositories showed.

Geojit Financial Services Chief Investment Strategist V K Vijayakumar said political stability, despite the BJP not getting a majority on its own, and the sharp rebound in markets aided by steady domestic institutional investors (DIIs) buying and aggressive retail buying, has forced the FPIs to turn buyers in India.

However, the FPI buying has been focused on a few specific stocks rather than being widespread across the market or sectors.

This is because Indian equities are still considered overvalued by FPIs, Waterfield Advisors' Bhowar said.

They are favouring the financial, auto, capital goods, real estate, and select consumer sectors.

"With government stability assured, impressive GDP performance and forecasts, stable consumer price index, ample forex reserves, and robust banking sector health, I anticipate a steady and substantial FPI inflow," Kislay Upadhyay, smallcase manager & founder Fidelfolio, said.

Additionally, FPIs invested Rs 14,955 crore in the debt market in June.

With this, FPIs' investment in the debt market reached Rs 68,624 crore in 2024 so far.

India's inclusion in the JP Morgan Bond Index is positive.

In the long term, this will reduce the cost of borrowing for the government and the cost of capital for corporates.

This is positive for the economy and therefore, for the equity and debt market.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Boom Times On Bourses In June
Boom Times On Bourses In June
Can Modi 3.0 Ignite Surge in PSU Stocks?
Can Modi 3.0 Ignite Surge in PSU Stocks?
Budget: Tax Treat For Salaried Class?
Budget: Tax Treat For Salaried Class?
BCCI showers Team India with record Rs.125 crore bonus
BCCI showers Team India with record Rs.125 crore bonus
Hemant Soren declares rebellion against feudal forces
Hemant Soren declares rebellion against feudal forces
Jadeja: A thoroughbred who found his own course
Jadeja: A thoroughbred who found his own course
NIA arrests 2 men for radicalising youngsters in TN
NIA arrests 2 men for radicalising youngsters in TN

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Unlisted Shares Market Is Buzzing

Unlisted Shares Market Is Buzzing

MFs Pump Rs 1.8 Trillion Into Markets

MFs Pump Rs 1.8 Trillion Into Markets

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances