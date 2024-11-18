News
Home  » Business » FPI selling spree, IT stocks dampen investor sentiment

Source: PTI
November 18, 2024 17:37 IST
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty continued their decline on Monday owing to unabated foreign fund outflows, selling in IT stocks and weak leads from the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,339.01, registering its fourth day of decline.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

During the day, it fell 615.25 points or 0.79 per cent to 76,965.06.

Falling for the seventh day in a row, the NSE Nifty dipped 78.90 points or 0.34 per cent to 23,453.80.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.

 

Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,849.87 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 22,420 crore from the Indian equity markets so far this month, owing to high domestic stock valuations, increasing allocations to China, and the rising US dollar as well as Treasury yields.

With this sell-off, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have recorded a total outflow of Rs 15,827 crore in 2024 so far.

Equity markets were closed on Friday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

"Consolidation continued in the market; a slowdown in earnings growth and a weak rupee due to inflation impacted the sentiment.

"IT stocks reacted negatively today due to a reduced expectation of a Fed rate cut in December, which may pose a delay in spending in the BFSI segment," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Hong Kong settled higher while Tokyo and Shanghai ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.49 per cent to $71.39 a barrel.

Source: PTI
 
