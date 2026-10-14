FPI Outflows Hit Record Rs 3 Trillion In 2026

Sustained selling by foreign investors is weighing on domestic equities, with the benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 down 15.60 per cent and 14.4 per cent, respectively this year.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Foreign portfolio investors withdrew a record Rs 3.08 trillion from Indian equities in the first nine months of 2026.

Secondary-market outflows reached Rs 3.64 trillion through October 12, while primary-market investments attracted Rs 56,485 crore.

Rising US Treasury yields, the artificial intelligence rally and elevated crude oil prices have intensified foreign investor selling.

Domestic institutional investors invested Rs 6.83 trillion in equities this year, cushioning the impact of sustained foreign selling.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out a record Rs 3.08 trillion ($32.73 billion) of Indian equities in nine months of calendar year 2026 (CY26) -- nearly double the Rs 1.66 trillion withdrawn in CY25.

Their net investment totaled Rs 427 crore in CY24.

Foreign investors have been net sellers in the secondary market, withdrawing Rs 3.64 trillion ($38.69 billion) through October 12, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

The primary market, however, attracted net inflows of Rs 56,485 crore ($5.97 billion) during the same period, reflecting continued appetite for new share issuances even as funds exit listed stocks.

The 2026 pullout, analysts said, comes amid rising US bond yields that recently breached the 5.2 per cent mark, a global rally in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks and concerns over high crude oil prices amid the West Asia war.

The selling pressure, in fact, has intensified in recent months. After offloading equities worth Rs 35,861 crore in September, FPIs sold another Rs 47,417 crore through October 12, indicating that foreign outflows remain unabated.

Global money is chasing the AI and semiconductor trade in the US, Taiwan and Korea, according to Jignesh Desai, chief executive officer, institutional equities, Centrum Broking.

India has little to offer on that front, so it has become the market FPIs sell to fund positions abroad.

"The weak rupee is adding to it, as it cuts dollar returns. Valuations still look rich for the earnings growth, and high crude and US yields have added to the worry. Strong SIP [systematic investment plan] flows have also made exiting easy, because FPIs can sell in size and the market holds up," Desai said.

Sustained selling by foreign investors is weighing on domestic equities, with the benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 down 15.60 per cent and 14.4 per cent, respectively, this year.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), meanwhile, have continued to buy, acting as a counterweight to foreign selling.

Their cumulative net investment in equities has reached Rs 6.83 trillion so far in CY26, according to the latest data.

For comparison, DIIs recorded net inflows of Rs 5.26 trillion in CY24 and Rs 7.88 trillion in CY25, highlighting the scale of domestic institutional buying this year.

The road ahead

The sharp rise in US Treasury yields has made American debt more attractive to foreign investors, reducing the appeal of riskier emerging-market assets such as Indian equities, analysts said.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond has climbed above 5.2 per cent, providing investors with higher returns from a relatively low-risk asset.

"From the FPI perspective, pulling money out of India is rational since the risk-free return from the 10-year US bonds breached the 5.2 per cent mark recently. So long as the US bond yields remain elevated, FPIs will continue to sell," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

High crude oil prices (Brent is testing the $100-a-barrel mark) have added to the pressure, raising concerns over India's macroeconomic outlook and corporate earnings.

Desai expects that FPI selling will slow down over the next 12 months. For flows to turn, the AI trade, he suggests, has to cool and the rupee has to stabilise as crude eases and the current account deficit narrows.

"Of these, the AI trade matters most, since that is where the money leaving India has gone, and any correction there would send some of it back to markets like ours," Desai said.

"Indian earnings also need to see upgrades. Without them, a cheaper market alone won't be enough to bring FPIs back. US rate cuts and a clear US-India trade deal would help."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff