Rediff.com  » Business » Four of top-10 firms add Rs 2.31 lakh cr in m-cap; Reliance lead gainer

Four of top-10 firms add Rs 2.31 lakh cr in m-cap; Reliance lead gainer

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 05, 2022 11:02 IST
Four of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added a whopping Rs 231,320.37 crore in market valuation last week, with market heavyweight Reliance Industries contributing the most to the overall gains.

M-cap

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

Last week, the Sensex jumped 884.57 points or 1.61 per cent.

While TCS, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the other gainers from the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, HUL, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel faced erosion from their market valuation.

 

Their cumulative losses stood at Rs 68,140.72 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 138,222.46 crore to reach Rs 18,80,350.47 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rallied by Rs 64,618.85 crore to Rs 12,58,274.59 crore and that of Infosys zoomed Rs 25,728.52 crore to Rs 6,40,373.02 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 2,750.54 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 517,049.46 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of Bharti Airtel tanked Rs 25,955.25 crore to Rs 376,972.75 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) tumbled Rs 13,472.25 crore to Rs 506,157.94 crore.

HDFC's valuation plunged Rs 9,355.02 crore to Rs 413,299.36 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) dived Rs 8,963.69 crore to Rs 538,561.56 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 6,199.94 crore to Rs 766,314.71 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped Rs 4,194.57 crore to Rs 414,369.71 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

Source: PTI
 
