Fortis Healthcare moves Supreme Court against Delhi HC forensic audit order

Fortis Healthcare has escalated its legal battle to the Supreme Court, challenging a Delhi High Court order for a forensic audit into alleged asset erosion by its former promoters, Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, amidst ongoing enforcement proceedings by Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo.

Photograph: Saumya Khandelwal/Reuters

Key Points Fortis Healthcare has appealed to the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court order for a forensic audit into alleged asset erosion by its former promoters, Malvinder and Shivinder Singh.

The audit stems from enforcement proceedings related to a 2016 arbitral award of approximately ₹2,562 crore (now around ₹5,300 crore with interest) in favour of Daiichi Sankyo.

Fortis argues that the High Court's order could significantly impact corporate and arbitration law, as it holds a listed entity potentially liable for actions of erstwhile promoters despite a subsequent takeover by an unrelated investor, IHH Healthcare.

The forensic audit will scrutinise transactions involving banks, financial institutions, and the IHH Healthcare Berhad-Northern TK Venture (NTK) transaction, as well as the subsequent RHT Health Trust acquisition.

The Delhi High Court appointed S Ramanand Aiyar & Co to conduct the audit within six months, examining the reduction in the Singhs’ shareholding and the disposition of unencumbered Fortis shares.

Hospital chain Fortis Healthcare has moved the Supreme Court against a Delhi high court order directing a forensic audit into the alleged erosion of assets by its former promoters, brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, during enforcement proceedings initiated by Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo.

Delhi-based Fortis, in an exchange filing on Wednesday, said it has filed a special leave petition against the High Court (HC) order dated August 31.

The HC gave the order in enforcement proceedings arising from a 2016 arbitral award of Rs 2,562 crore in favour of Daiichi, with interest.

Daiichi has claimed that the amount outstanding has since risen to around Rs 5,300 crore.

The award was passed in Singapore on April 29, 2016, and carried pre-award interest of 4.44 per cent and post-award interest of 5.33 per cent.

Background to the Dispute

The award has survived challenges before the Delhi HC and Supreme Court, with Daiichi alleging that the Singh brothers had sold assets, pledged shares, including those in Fortis Healthcare, and diverted funds in violation of court orders and undertakings, thereby frustrating enforcement of the award.

The Delhi HC observed that almost a decade had passed since execution proceedings began, while assets originally available to satisfy the award had progressively diminished.

The plea reviewed by Business Standard claimed that the HC's August 31 order issued far-reaching directions based on what it described as highly prejudicial findings against Fortis Healthcare, even though the company was not a party to the arbitration proceedings.

Fortis had earlier said that it was neither a party to the original dispute nor a judgment debtor in the execution proceedings and that the forensic audit order did not, by itself, impose any monetary liability on the company.

Scope of the Forensic Audit

he forensic audit follows a September 2022 Supreme Court judgement, which asked the Delhi HC, where execution proceedings were pending, to consider appointing auditors to examine transactions involving banks and financial institutions, as well as transactions between Fortis and RHT Health Trust.

The audit will extend beyond the brothers to banks and financial institutions involved in transactions affecting assets represented as available for satisfying the award.

Fortis, its directors and officers, company secretary, compliance officer, registrar and transfer agent, depositories, and other intermediaries will also come under scrutiny.

The HC appointed chartered accountancy firm S Ramanand Aiyar & Co to conduct the forensic audit and directed it to complete the exercise within six months.

The HC had specifically brought the IHH Healthcare Berhad-Northern TK Venture (NTK) transaction within the scope of the forensic audit.

In November 2018, NTK acquired a 31.1 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare through a subscription to fresh shares, with the transaction involving consideration of about Rs 4,000 crore.

Transaction Scrutiny and Legal Arguments

The auditor will examine the structure and implementation of the IHH-NTK transaction, including approvals, regulatory filings, the movement of shares, and the flow and utilisation of the consideration.

It will also examine the subsequent transaction involving RHT Health Trust, Singapore, under which Fortis paid about Rs 4,666 crore to acquire proprietary interests in assets held by RHT.

The plea also claimed that the HC order could have a "devastating effect" on corporate and arbitration law in India, with a listed entity like Fortis being held virtually liable for alleged acts and wrongdoing by its erstwhile promoters in their personal capacity, despite the company subsequently being taken over by an unrelated investor, IHH Healthcare.

It added that IHH's investment was made when there was no direct or indirect restraint on such an investment in Fortis, and more than nine months after the complete exit of the Singh brothers and their proxy companies.

The audit will also focus on the dramatic reduction in the Singhs’ shareholding in Fortis through Fortis Healthcare Holdings (FHHPL).

Shareholding Changes and Daiichi's Claims

FHHPL held about 71.7 per cent in Fortis when the award was passed.

By September 2016, its holding had fallen to around 52 per cent, with 5.29 crore unencumbered shares.

The unencumbered holding subsequently fell sharply, with the court noting that FHHPL eventually held less than 1 per cent of Fortis.

Daiichi has contended that 32.5 million unencumbered Fortis shares — corresponding to nearly all of the 32.6 million shares identified by the Supreme Court as missing — were disposed of after assurances had been given to the court.

The Singh brothers, however, have maintained that several transactions followed the invocation of pledges by lenders or contractual top-up requirements as the value of pledged shares fell.

Banks and financial institutions have similarly argued that they dealt with shares that were already encumbered under loan and pledge arrangements.

The court has now ordered these competing explanations to be tested through a detailed examination of records.

Related Developments

The latest proceedings come days after the Tokyo District Court on September 10 dismissed all claims brought by IHH subsidiary NTK against Daiichi over the Japanese drugmaker's actions that NTK alleged had prevented it from proceeding with open offers to acquire additional shares in Fortis and Fortis Malar Hospitals.

NTK had sought damages of up to Rs 10,930 crore from Daiichi over its investment in Fortis.

The Tokyo court also ordered NTK to bear the litigation costs.

IHH said NTK disagreed with the decision and was reviewing the judgment with its legal counsel and evaluating available legal remedies.