Former CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Tewolde Gebremariam is new Air India boss

Air India has strategically appointed Tewolde Gebremariam, the highly successful former CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, as its new managing director and chief executive officer to spearhead its expansion and navigate industry headwinds.

IMAGE: Tewolde Gebremariam. Photograph: Courtesy @AirIndia_News/X

Key Points Air India has appointed Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Gebremariam previously led Ethiopian Airlines Group, transforming it into Africa's largest and most profitable airline.

His appointment is crucial for Air India's expansion plans amidst current industry challenges.

He replaces Campbell Wilson, who resigned in April.

Air India conducted a rigorous global search for the new CEO.

Air India on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam as the next managing director and chief executive officer.

He will replace Campbell Wilson, who announced his resignation in April this year.

In a release, Air India said it rigorously evaluated internal as well as highly accomplished external candidates from across the world before deciding on Gebremariam.

The appointment comes at a crucial time when the loss-making Air India is working on expansion amid multiple external headwinds.

Gebremariam has served as the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, where he spearheaded a multi-billion-dollar expansion, transforming a regional carrier into Africa's largest and most profitable airline, the release said.