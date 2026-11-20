The Bajaj Group is building a healthcare business that aims to make money by keeping patients healthy rather than depending on hospital admissions.

Kindly note this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is only posted for representational purposes.

Key Points Bajaj Integrated Health System has launched Nivara, a new healthcare venture focused on lifetime health management rather than hospitalisation.

Doctors at Nivara will be salaried and assessed on clinical outcomes, quality of care, patient experience, and readmission rates, not revenue targets.

The Bajaj Group is committing ₹2,000 crore-₹2,500 crore to its first integrated network in Pune, with plans to expand to over 10 cities in 15 years.

BIHS will prioritise establishing medical centres, home healthcare, and ambulatory centres before commissioning its 500-bed hospital.

At a time when India's leading hospital chains are expanding bed capacity and seeking higher revenue per occupied bed, the Bajaj group is attempting to build a health care business with a different set of economics -- one that relies less on hospitalisation and more on managing a patient's health over a lifetime.

Its health care venture, Bajaj Integrated Health System (BIHS), which unveiled its brand Nivara on Thursday, expects a substantial portion of its earnings to come from outside hospitals.

All its doctors, including super-specialists, will be on its payroll without revenue-linked targets, while a proposed subscription-based managed care model seeks to align the interests of insurers, health care providers and patients.

The doctors' performance will be assessed on clinical outcomes, quality of care, patient experience and readmission rates, rather than revenue generation and patient conversion ratios.

Consultations at Nivara will last a minimum of 10 to 12 minutes.

A New Healthcare Philosophy

"We believe that we are deriving profit from the lifetime value of that patient, or actually, the community,: Nirav Bajaj, managing director and chief executive officer, BIHS, told Business Standard.

"Our intent is to keep you healthy and not benefit from when you are ailing," he said.

The century-old conglomerate is committing ₹2,000 crore-₹2,500 crore to its first integrated health care network in Pune, funded entirely from within the group, and aims to be present in more than 10 cities over the next 15 years.

BIHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jamnalal Sons Pvt Ltd, an unlisted Bajaj family holding company.

The group's health care investment is estimated at ₹6,000 crore-₹7,000 crore over four to five years.

Bajaj did not disclose an overall investment outlay for the national expansion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bajaj Healthcare/Linkedin

Phased Expansion and Infrastructure

Even the sequencing of the investment reflects a departure from the conventional hospital-centric approach.

BIHS will first establish a network of medical centres, home health care services and ambulatory centres -- facilities offering day-care surgeries, chemotherapy, dialysis and advanced diagnostics without requiring overnight hospitalisation -- before commissioning its 500-bed hospital.

"The hospital feeds the medical centres and the ambulatory centres, not the other way around," Bajaj said.

BIHS plans to establish six to nine multispecialty medical centres, at least two day-surgery centres, a hospital and home health care services across Pune, eventually employing around 2,000 people, including doctors, nurses and allied health care professionals.

Nivara's first medical centre, spread across 12,000 square feet at Pune's Amanora township, will open next week with more than 20 in-house specialists, followed by a second centre in a couple of months.

At least two day-surgery centres are expected to become operational next year.

The construction of the hospital is expected to begin in 2027.

BIHS acquired a 5-acre plot within the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation around four months ago.

By the time the hospital becomes operational, the company expects to have an established patient base and a network offering primary and specialist consultations, diagnostics, pharmacy, physiotherapy, home health care and day-care procedures.

Future Growth and Business Model

BIHS expects to expand into multiple cities simultaneously after 2030 once it has established its Pune network.

Bajaj said the company would evaluate both metros and non-metros.

Acquisition is not ruled out, although the immediate priority is to establish BIHS's institutional culture across its different healthcare formats before integrating another organisation.

The commercial viability of the model will depend on BIHS's ability to generate sufficient earnings from services outside hospitals, where the nature and frequency of patient engagement would be different from those in a conventional hospital business.

While the 500-bed hospital will account for a sizeable share of earnings, Bajaj expects the facilities outside it to make a substantial contribution. He declined to quantify the earnings mix, saying the company was still working with projections.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bajaj

Patient Care

BIHS has set aggressive internal break-even targets, Bajaj said, without disclosing the timeline.

He acknowledged, however, that the business could take somewhat longer to break even than conventional health care ventures, given the novelty of its model.

While each facility will have its own unit economics, the company will assess profitability at an integrated health care system level.

"We build businesses for decades, not for a couple of years."

BIHS is also looking to reduce dependence on individual doctors by incorporating standardised treatment protocols and clinical pathways into its electronic medical records system.

Its technology architecture comprises more than 80 applications connecting doctors, diagnostic laboratories, medical centres and patients.

A single patient ID will allow medical records to be accessed across its network nationally.

Each patient will have a dedicated care team comprising a general physician, a nurse coach or nutritionist, and an emotional well-being coach or therapist, with specialists involved when required.

The company also plans to offer allopathy, Ayurveda and homeopathy within its healthcare network.

Over the past few years, Bajaj and his team have studied around 35 health care institutions across North America, Europe and Asia.

The advantage of entering health care through a greenfield venture, he said, was the ability to adopt global and domestic practices without the constraints of legacy systems.

Engaging Insurers And Preventive Care

The monthly subscription that patients pay will have emphasis on preventive care, early diagnosis, and continuous health management.

Initially, the subscription will cover outpatient services, including consultations, treatment of routine illnesses, health checkups and specialist consultations.

As its network expands, BIHS plans to extend the offer to cover the health care journey, including surgeries, under a monthly payment structure.

In India, where health-insurance coverage remains largely centred on hospitalisation, financing outpatient and preventive care will be critical to the success of such a model.

Having insurance companies within the Bajaj group gives BIHS an opportunity to develop such products.

Bajaj said the group companies would, however, deal with each other at arm’s length, and BIHS would also work with external insurers.

"Whether it is the right way or not, time will tell. But we believe that this is the way healthcare should be delivered and experienced in India," Bajaj said.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff