News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves up $591 mn to $616.7 bn

Forex reserves up $591 mn to $616.7 bn

Source: PTI
February 02, 2024 22:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's forex reserves increased $591 million to $616.733 billion for the week ended January 26, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Kham/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $2.79 billion to $616.14 billion.

The country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021.

 

The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended January 26, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $289 million to $546.14 billion, the data said.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased $269 million to $47.48 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $27 million to $18.25 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up $6 million to $4.86 billion in the reporting week, the RBI's data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'2024 may be one of the best years...'
'2024 may be one of the best years...'
Just A True Vote On Account!
Just A True Vote On Account!
'Market is headed for an eventful 2024'
'Market is headed for an eventful 2024'
750-page UCC report to be tabled in U'khand assembly
750-page UCC report to be tabled in U'khand assembly
U19 stars shine: Dhas, Saharan power India into semis
U19 stars shine: Dhas, Saharan power India into semis
India to replace military personnel in the Maldives
India to replace military personnel in the Maldives
Ashwin's stump-side drama: What really happened?
Ashwin's stump-side drama: What really happened?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

How AI Is Transforming Auto Manufacturing

How AI Is Transforming Auto Manufacturing

How Sensex Has Changed Over Years

How Sensex Has Changed Over Years

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances