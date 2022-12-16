News
Forex reserves swell by $2.91 bn to $564.06 bn

Source: PTI
December 16, 2022 19:49 IST
India's forex reserves rose by $2.908 billion to $564.06 billion for the week ended on December 9, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Friday.

US dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had soared by $11 billion to $561.16 billion.

This is the fifth consecutive week of an increase in the reserves.

 

In October 2021, the country's foreign exchange kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves had been declining as the central bank deployed the reserved to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $3.141 billion to $500.125 billion during the week to December 9, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by $296 million to $40.729 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) jumped by $61 million to $18.106 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was also up by $2 million to $5.11 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
