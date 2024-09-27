Forex reserves swell $2.83 bn to a new high of $692.3 bn

India's forex reserves jumped by $2.84 billion to a new all-time high of $692.3 billion for the week ended September 20, the RBI said on Friday.

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

The overall kitty had increased by $223 million to a new high of $689.46 billion for the previous reporting week.

For the week ended September 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.06 billion to $605.69 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $726 million to $63.61 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $121 million to $18.54 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $66 million to $4.46 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.