Forex reserves slide $11.17 bn; steepest fall in a week

Forex reserves slide $11.17 bn; steepest fall in a week

Source: PTI
April 08, 2022 22:15 IST
In the steepest weekly fall ever, India's forex reserves slid by $11.17 billion to $606.47 billion as the currency came under pressure due to geopolitical developments, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

For the previous reporting week ended March 25, the overall reserves had slid by $2.03 billion to $617.65 billion.

The steep fall in the reserves was because of a decline in the core currency assets, which fell by $10.73 billion to $539.73 billion.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Typically, the RBI intervenes in the market to reduce volatility in the currency market by selling from its reserves kitty.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to troubles in the currency markets.

The previous worst weekly fall was of $9.6 billion for the week ended on March 11.

For the reporting week, the value of gold reserves also decreased by $507 million to $42.73 billion, the RBI data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $58 million to $18.879 billion, the RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $4 million to $5.136 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Source: PTI
 
RBI fines Axis, IDBI Bank for various violations

RBI fines Axis, IDBI Bank for various violations

Tata Neu:120 mn customers, 2,500 offline stores & more

Tata Neu:120 mn customers, 2,500 offline stores & more

