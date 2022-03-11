Forex reserves rise by $394 mn to $631.92 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $394 million to $631.92 billion in the week ended March 4, the RBI data showed.

Photograph: Kham/Reuters

In the previous week ended February 25, the reserves had declined by $1.425 billion to $631.527 billion.

It touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

During the reporting week, the gain in the reserves was due to a rise in the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

FCA increased by $634 million to $565.466 billion in the week ended March 4.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves declined by $147 million to $42.32 billion in the reporting week, according to the data.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $59 million to $18.981 billion, the RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF decreased by $34 million to $5.153 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.