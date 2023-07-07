News
Forex reserves rise by $1.85 billion to $595.05 billion

Forex reserves rise by $1.85 billion to $595.05 billion

Source: PTI
July 07, 2023 18:23 IST
India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.85 billion to $595.05 billion in the week ended on June 30, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The overall reserve had dropped by $2.90 billion to $593.20 billion in the previous reporting week.

In October 2021, the country's forex reserve had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

 

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

For the week ended on June 30, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.54 billion to $527.98 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves dropped by $472 million to $43.83 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $95 million to $18.24 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $118 million to $5.00 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
