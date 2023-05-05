Forex reserves rise $4.532 bn to $588.78 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves jumped $4.53 billion to $588.78 billion for the week ended April 28, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The overall reserves had dropped $2.16 billion to $584.25 billion in the previous reporting week.

In October 2021, the country's forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves had been declining as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused mainly by global developments.

For the week ended April 28, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased nearly $5 billion to $519.48 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves dropped $494 million to $45.66 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $35 million to $18.47 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down $4 million to $5.17 billion in the reporting week.