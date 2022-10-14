News
Forex reserves rise $204 mn to $532.87 bn

Source: PTI
October 14, 2022 19:14 IST
India's forex reserves rose by $204 million to $532.87 billion for the week ended October 7 on an increase in the value of gold holdings, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $4.85 billion to $532.66 billion.

The reserves had been falling for many weeks now as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

 

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, saw a drop of $1.311 billion to $471.496 billion during the week ended October 7, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The rise in the overall reserves for the week ended October 7 was on account of a sizable increase in the value of the gold holdings, which rose $1.35 billion to $38.95 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by $155 million to $17.582 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $10 million to $4.836 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
