Forex reserves rise $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion

Forex reserves rise $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion

Source: PTI
July 14, 2023 21:52 IST
India's foreign exchange reserves jumped $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion in the week ended July 7, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall forex reserves increased $1.85 billion to $595.05 billion.

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

 

For the week ended July 7, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $989 million to $528.968 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up $228 million to $44.06 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $4 million to $18.23 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was up $15 million to $5.017 billion in the reporting week, as per the RBI data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
