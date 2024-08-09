Forex reserves jump to record $674.91 bn

India's forex reserves jumped by $7.53 billion to a new record high of $674.92 billion for the week ended August 2, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

The overall kitty had dropped by $3.471 billion to $667.386 billion in the previous reporting week ended July 26.

The previous high for the reserves had stood at $670.86 billion, reached on July 18.

For the week ended August 2, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $5.16 billion to $592.04 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $2.40 billion to $60.1 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $41 million to $18.161 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $8 million to $4.62 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.