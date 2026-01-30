Forex reserves jump by $8 bn to all-time high of $709 bn

Value of the gold reserves jumped by $5.64 billion to $123.09 billion during the week, the RBI said.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

India's forex reserves jumped by $8 billion to an all-time high of $709 billion during the week ended January 23, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the forex kitty had jumped by $14.17 billion to $701.36 billion.

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.89 billion in September 2024, but had been under pressure lately, especially as the currency buffers got deployed to check undue volatilities in the rupee amid sharp depreciation.

During the week ended January 23, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, jumped by $2.37 billion to $562.89 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $33 million to $18.74 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $18 million to $4.7 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.