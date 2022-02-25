News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves jump by $2.76 bn to $632.95 bn

Forex reserves jump by $2.76 bn to $632.95 bn

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 25, 2022 22:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.76 billion to $632.95 billion for the week ended February 18 on a healthy rise in the value of gold reserves and core currency assets, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined by $1.76 billion to $630.19 billion.

During the reporting week, the rise in overall reserves was on account of an increase in the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

 

FCA increased by $1.50 billion to $567.06 billion in the week ended February 18, it said.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $1.27 billion to $41.51 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by $11 million to $19.16 billion, RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF increased by $4 million to $5.221 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
FDI equity inflows dip 16% to $43.17 bn
FDI equity inflows dip 16% to $43.17 bn
Oil still above $100; no supply shocks for India
Oil still above $100; no supply shocks for India
Explained: Why RBI kept key rates unchanged
Explained: Why RBI kept key rates unchanged
First batch of Indians reach Romania from Ukraine
First batch of Indians reach Romania from Ukraine
BCCI to hold Women's T20, CK Nayudu Trophy in March
BCCI to hold Women's T20, CK Nayudu Trophy in March
9 tri-service chiefs discuss maritime command
9 tri-service chiefs discuss maritime command
PKL 2022: Dabang Delhi KC crowned champions
PKL 2022: Dabang Delhi KC crowned champions

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Market Crash: Advice For Investors

Market Crash: Advice For Investors

India moves to T+1 settlement. Here's what it means

India moves to T+1 settlement. Here's what it means

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances