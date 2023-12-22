News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves jump $9.11 bn to $615.97 bn

Forex reserves jump $9.11 bn to $615.97 bn

Source: PTI
December 22, 2023 21:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's forex reserves jumped $9.11 billion to $615.97 billion in the week ended December 15 and the quantum of increase is one of the highest for a week, according to RBI data.

Forex

Photograph: Kham/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen $2.82 billion to $606.86 billion.

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

 

The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended December 15, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $8.35 billion to $545.05 billion, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data released on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up $446 million to $47.58 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $135 million to $18.32 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF rose $181 million to $5.02 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Entrepreneurs, $20 Bn Is Waiting For You
Entrepreneurs, $20 Bn Is Waiting For You
Interim Budget: No Big Bang Announcements
Interim Budget: No Big Bang Announcements
'Banks are working on several IPOs'
'Banks are working on several IPOs'
Grave injustice done to her: Priyanka Gandhi
Grave injustice done to her: Priyanka Gandhi
Trouble brews in new WFI! Secretary accuses President
Trouble brews in new WFI! Secretary accuses President
'Case genuine': Court rejects Sanjay Singh's bail
'Case genuine': Court rejects Sanjay Singh's bail
'Who's Kharge-Pharge': Nitish's MLA on INDIA face
'Who's Kharge-Pharge': Nitish's MLA on INDIA face

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Bitcoin Beats Equities, Gold In 2023!

Bitcoin Beats Equities, Gold In 2023!

Which Country Sent India Most Tourists?

Which Country Sent India Most Tourists?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances