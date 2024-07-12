News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves jump $5.16 bn to $657.16 bn

Forex reserves jump $5.16 bn to $657.16 bn

Source: PTI
July 12, 2024 20:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's forex reserves jumped $5.16 billion to $657.16 billion during the week ended July 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Jalil Ahmad/Reuters

The forex kitty had declined for the previous two consecutive weeks, dropping $1.71 billion to $652 billion for the week ended June 28.

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $655.82 billion as on June 7 this year.

 

For the week ended July 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $4.23 billion to $577.11 billion, as per the the data released on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased $904 million to $57.43 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights were up $21 million to $18.04 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up $4 million to $4.59 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Uncle Sam's Dollar Ponzi Scheme
Uncle Sam's Dollar Ponzi Scheme
2K Crore Raised Daily Jan-Jun 2024!
2K Crore Raised Daily Jan-Jun 2024!
Why Builders Won't Drop Home Prices
Why Builders Won't Drop Home Prices
Gautam Gambhir will be a 'team coach' :Avesh Khan
Gautam Gambhir will be a 'team coach' :Avesh Khan
Arrest under PMLA can't be on whims and fancies: SC
Arrest under PMLA can't be on whims and fancies: SC
Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar may be sacked
Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar may be sacked
Sindhu, Prannoy get favourable draws at Paris Olympics
Sindhu, Prannoy get favourable draws at Paris Olympics

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Labour Pains Challenges Infra Industry

Labour Pains Challenges Infra Industry

GST@7: Challenges But Collections Surge

GST@7: Challenges But Collections Surge

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances