Forex reserves jump $5.08 bn to $595.40 bn

Forex reserves jump $5.08 bn to $595.40 bn

Source: PTI
November 24, 2023 19:21 IST
India's forex reserves increased by $5.08 billion to $595.4 billion during the week ended November 17, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

USD

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the kitty declined $462 million to $590.32 billion.

For the week ended November 17, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $4.39 billion to $526.39 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

 

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up $527 million to $46.04 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights were up $120 million to $18.13 billion, it said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up $42 million to $4.83 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

Source: PTI
 
'Markets may experience turbulence'
Gandhigiri To Recover Bad Loans
Why Nirmalaji Has A Lot To Smile About
Delhi stabber had dinner with money robbed from victim
What is Sebi doing to protect investors, asks SC
Search op in Rajouri still underway: Army
India 'closely monitoring' outbreak of H9N2 in China
