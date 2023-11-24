Forex reserves jump $5.08 bn to $595.40 bn

India's forex reserves increased by $5.08 billion to $595.4 billion during the week ended November 17, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the kitty declined $462 million to $590.32 billion.

For the week ended November 17, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $4.39 billion to $526.39 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up $527 million to $46.04 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights were up $120 million to $18.13 billion, it said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up $42 million to $4.83 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.