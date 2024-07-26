News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves jump $4 bn to new high of $670.86 bn

Forex reserves jump $4 bn to new high of $670.86 bn

Source: PTI
July 26, 2024 21:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Surpassing the all-time high level achieved the previous week, India's forex reserves jumped by another $4 billion to $670.86 billion for the seven days ended July 19, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

US dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The overall reserves had jumped by $9.7 billion to an all-time high of $666.85 billion in the week ended July 12.

 

For the week ended July 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.58 billion to $588.05 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $1.33 billion to $59.99 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $95 million to $18.21 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF were unchanged at $4.61 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Govt Changed These Taxes
Why Govt Changed These Taxes
'Jobs Have To Be Created Everywhere'
'Jobs Have To Be Created Everywhere'
How The Budget Impacts Property Sales
How The Budget Impacts Property Sales
RBI proposes to tighten banks' LCR norms
RBI proposes to tighten banks' LCR norms
Final NEET-UG results declared, toppers down to 17
Final NEET-UG results declared, toppers down to 17
PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal gear up for Parade of Nations
PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal gear up for Parade of Nations
PIX: Da Silva, Holder steady Windies
PIX: Da Silva, Holder steady Windies

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Middle Class Won't Be Affected By Indexation'

'Middle Class Won't Be Affected By Indexation'

Budget Encourages Gold Rush

Budget Encourages Gold Rush

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances