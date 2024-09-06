News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves jump $2.3 billion to fresh record of $683.99 billion

Forex reserves jump $2.3 billion to fresh record of $683.99 billion

Source: PTI
September 06, 2024 23:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's forex reserves jumped by $2.3 billion to a new high of $683.99 billion for the week ended on August 30, according to the RBI data release on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the forex reserves had jumped by $7.02 billion to a high of $681.69 billion.

For the week ended August 30, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.48 billion to $599.04 billion, the data showed.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $862 million to $61.859 billion during the week.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $9 million to $18.47 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $58 million to $4.62 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Legend Returns: Jawa 42 FJ Launch
The Legend Returns: Jawa 42 FJ Launch
High Valuations Pose Risk To Bull Market
High Valuations Pose Risk To Bull Market
'Growth Expected To Be 1% Below Last Yr'
'Growth Expected To Be 1% Below Last Yr'
Paralympics: Simran through to women's 200m T12 final
Paralympics: Simran through to women's 200m T12 final
Paralympics: Check out India's schedule on Day 10
Paralympics: Check out India's schedule on Day 10
Paris Paralympics: How India fared on Sept 6, 2024
Paris Paralympics: How India fared on Sept 6, 2024
Vinesh, Bajrang join Congress; say won't back off
Vinesh, Bajrang join Congress; say won't back off

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Airfares Rise By 53% As Competition Fades

Airfares Rise By 53% As Competition Fades

Income Rise To Boost Household Asset Rebuilding

Income Rise To Boost Household Asset Rebuilding

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances