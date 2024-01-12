News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves fall sharply by $5.89 bn to $617.3 bn: RBI

Forex reserves fall sharply by $5.89 bn to $617.3 bn: RBI

Source: PTI
January 12, 2024 22:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Forex reserves declined sharply by $5.89 billion to $617.3 billion for the week ending January 5 after rising for four consecutive weeks, according to the weekly Reserve Bank data released on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

So far this fiscal, the reserves have increased $55.72 billion, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the previous reporting week ended December 29, the reserves rose $2.759 billion to $623.2 billion, the highest so far this fiscal.

 

In the week before that, the reserves increased $4.471 billion to $620.441.

In October 2021, the forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves took a hit as the central bank stepped in to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

Foreign currency assets -- the single-largest component of the reserves -- declined $4.96 billion to $546.65 billion.

Gold reserves also declined $839 million to $47.48 billion during the reporting week, while the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $67 million to $18.29 billion, the RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined $26 million to $48.66 billion in the reporting week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2024 Hyundai Creta Teased: Initial Impressions
2024 Hyundai Creta Teased: Initial Impressions
How GenAI Startup Ecosystem Is Unfolding
How GenAI Startup Ecosystem Is Unfolding
SEBI To Go Soft On Rumour Verification
SEBI To Go Soft On Rumour Verification
India's battle plan: 'We will go out and fight'
India's battle plan: 'We will go out and fight'
SC sets aside HC order for removal of Himachal DGP
SC sets aside HC order for removal of Himachal DGP
High vegetable prices push inflation to 4-mth high
High vegetable prices push inflation to 4-mth high
'Dunki' flight: 14 agents booked for trafficking
'Dunki' flight: 14 agents booked for trafficking

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

War Has Broken Between IT Giants

War Has Broken Between IT Giants

Stock Market: Which Sectors Delivered?

Stock Market: Which Sectors Delivered?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances