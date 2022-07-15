News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves fall $8.06 bn to $580.25 bn

Forex reserves fall $8.06 bn to $580.25 bn

Source: PTI
July 15, 2022 20:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by a massive $8.062 billion to $580.252 billion in the week ended July 8, according to RBI data.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous week ended July 1, the reserves had dropped by $5.01 billion to $588.31 billion.

During the reporting week ended July 8, the decrease in the reserves was on account of a fall in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, and in the gold reserves, RBI said.

 

FCA was down by $6.656 billion to $518.089 billion in the reporting week, according to the Reserve Bank of India's Weekly Statistical Supplement released on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves fell by $1.24 billion to $39.19 billion.

In the reporting week ended July 8, the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dropped by $122 million to $18.01 billion.

The country's reserve position with IMF decreased by $49 million to $4.97 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Re @ 80: Imports, foreign education, travel to be hit
Re @ 80: Imports, foreign education, travel to be hit
Heathrow restrictions: Many London flights rescheduled
Heathrow restrictions: Many London flights rescheduled
Rupee @ 80: How it will affect Indian firms
Rupee @ 80: How it will affect Indian firms
Is This Sushmita Sen's First Love?
Is This Sushmita Sen's First Love?
Surat man gets death threats for uploading Nupur pix
Surat man gets death threats for uploading Nupur pix
Selective misinterpretation: Cop on RSS-PFI remark
Selective misinterpretation: Cop on RSS-PFI remark
India, EU agree to safeguard activists, journalists
India, EU agree to safeguard activists, journalists

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Start-ups trump traditional firms in value creation

Start-ups trump traditional firms in value creation

FTP tweaks may allow traders export benefits

FTP tweaks may allow traders export benefits

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances