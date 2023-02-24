News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves drop by $5.68 billion to $561.26 billion

Forex reserves drop by $5.68 billion to $561.26 billion

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 24, 2023 21:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's forex reserves dropped by $5.681 billion to $561.267 billion for the week ended February 17, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

This is the third consecutive week of a drop in the reserves after the $8.319 billion decrease in the previous reporting week to $566.948 billion.

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

 

For the week ended February 17, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.515 billion to $496.072 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased for the third week running and were $1.045 billion down to $41.817 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were also down by $87 million to $18.267 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $34 million to $5.111 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Investors' wealth sinks Rs 8.30 lakh cr in 6 sessions
Investors' wealth sinks Rs 8.30 lakh cr in 6 sessions
Adani Crisis: Trust In Capital Markets Intact
Adani Crisis: Trust In Capital Markets Intact
Das urges G20 nations to address global challenges
Das urges G20 nations to address global challenges
Indian students can apply for US visa a year ahead
Indian students can apply for US visa a year ahead
Centre nod for Aurangabad, Osmanabad renaming
Centre nod for Aurangabad, Osmanabad renaming
PHOTOS: SA vs Eng, 2nd semi-final, Women's T20 WC
PHOTOS: SA vs Eng, 2nd semi-final, Women's T20 WC
I had to say those things: Javed Akhtar on Pak remarks
I had to say those things: Javed Akhtar on Pak remarks

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee

NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee

FinMin flags El Nino risk for inflation, farm output

FinMin flags El Nino risk for inflation, farm output

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances