Forex reserves drop by $329 mn to $578.45 bn

Forex reserves drop by $329 mn to $578.45 bn

Source: PTI
April 07, 2023 21:46 IST
India's forex reserves dropped by $329 million to $578.45 billion for the week ended March 31, on decline in gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The forex kitty had risen handsomely in the previous two reporting weeks, and rose by $5.98 billion to $578.78 billion for the week ended March 24.

For FY23, the overall kitty has dropped by $28.86 billion.

 

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

For the week ended March 31, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $36 million to $509.69 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by $279 million to $45.20 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $27 million to $18.39 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was up by $14 million to $5.16 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
