HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Forex reserves drop by $3 bn to $699.74 bn

Forex reserves drop by $3 bn to $699.74 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 11, 2025 21:01 IST

x

India's forex reserves dropped by $3.05 billion to $699.74 billion in the week ended July 4, the RBI said on Friday.

Forex

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $4.85 billion to $702.78 billion.

 

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.88 billion in end-September 2024.

For the week ended July 4, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by $3.54 billion to $591.29 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves were up by $342 million to $84.85 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $39 million to $18.87 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF jumped by $107 million to $4.74 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Google AI Bets Big On Indian Farms, Languages
Google AI Bets Big On Indian Farms, Languages
Mahindra e-SUVs Can Now Drive Upto 500 km On Single Charge
Mahindra e-SUVs Can Now Drive Upto 500 km On Single Charge
Foxconn's Plan B to rescue iPhone production in India
Foxconn's Plan B to rescue iPhone production in India
Tesla to enter India next week with first centre in Mumbai
Tesla to enter India next week with first centre in Mumbai
IPO Pipeline Swells with 118 DRHPs
IPO Pipeline Swells with 118 DRHPs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op Sindoor1:45

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op...

Thousands of first responders search for Texas survivors against long odds3:35

Thousands of first responders search for Texas survivors...

Haryana Shocker: Gurugram Police shares reason behind killing of tennis player4:28

Haryana Shocker: Gurugram Police shares reason behind...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD