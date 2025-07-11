Forex reserves drop by $3 bn to $699.74 bn

India's forex reserves dropped by $3.05 billion to $699.74 billion in the week ended July 4, the RBI said on Friday.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $4.85 billion to $702.78 billion.

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.88 billion in end-September 2024.

For the week ended July 4, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by $3.54 billion to $591.29 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves were up by $342 million to $84.85 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $39 million to $18.87 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF jumped by $107 million to $4.74 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.