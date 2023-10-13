News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves drop by $2.17 bn to $584.74 bn

Forex reserves drop by $2.17 bn to $584.74 bn

Source: PTI
October 13, 2023 20:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The country's forex reserves dropped by a further $2.166 billion to $584.74 billion for the week ended October 6, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

India's forex kitty had gone down by $3.79 billion to $586.91 billion in the previous week.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

 

The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended October 6, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $707 million to $519.53 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by a sharp $1.43 billion to $42.31 billion, the Reserve Bank of India said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $15 million to $17.92 billion, the apex bank added.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $19 million to $4.98 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2024 Interim Budget: Mistakes Nirmalaji Can Avoid
2024 Interim Budget: Mistakes Nirmalaji Can Avoid
Coming Soon! UPI-Based ATMs
Coming Soon! UPI-Based ATMs
'Sensex/NIFTY stocks may not fall badly'
'Sensex/NIFTY stocks may not fall badly'
World Cup: 1750 school kids attend NZ vs BAN clash
World Cup: 1750 school kids attend NZ vs BAN clash
Indian woman among Gazans fleeing after Israel warning
Indian woman among Gazans fleeing after Israel warning
IND vs PAK: PCB chief gives pep talk to Pakistan team
IND vs PAK: PCB chief gives pep talk to Pakistan team
On Hamas' 'Global Day of Rage', French teacher stabbed
On Hamas' 'Global Day of Rage', French teacher stabbed

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Made In India iPhones Are...

Made In India iPhones Are...

How Meta Is Supersizing WhatsApp

How Meta Is Supersizing WhatsApp

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances