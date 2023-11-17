News
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves drop $462 mn to $590.32 bn

Forex reserves drop $462 mn to $590.32 bn

Source: PTI
November 17, 2023 20:59 IST
India's forex kitty decreased by $462 million to $590.32 billion for the week ended November 10, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

USD

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $4.67 billion to $590.78 billion.

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

 

The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended November 10, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $108 million to $522 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by Reserve Bank of India.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by $608 million to $45.51 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $36 million to $18.01 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) was up by $3 million to $4.79 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
