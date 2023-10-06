Forex reserves drop $3.79 bn to $586.91 bn

India's forex reserves dropped further by $3.79 billion to $586.91 billion for the week ended September 29, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined by $2.33 billion to $590.70 billion as of September 22.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended September 29, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.13 billion to $520.24 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by $576 million to $43.731 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $74 million to $17.94 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $18 million to $5.00 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed.