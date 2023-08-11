News
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves drop $2.42 bn to $601.45 bn

Forex reserves drop $2.42 bn to $601.45 bn

Source: PTI
August 11, 2023 21:06 IST
India's forex reserves dropped for the third consecutive week, declining by $2.42 billion to $601.45 billion as of August 4, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $3.16 billion to $603.87 billion.

For the week ended August 4, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.94 billion to $533.40 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by $224 million to $44.68 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $171 million to $18.27 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $86 million in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
