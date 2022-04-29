News
Forex reserves down $3.27 bn to $600.42 bn

Forex reserves down $3.27 bn to $600.42 bn

Source: PTI
April 29, 2022 21:45 IST
The country's foreign exchange reserves decreased by $3.27 billion to $600.42 billion in the week ended April 22, RBI data showed.

Dollar

Photograph: Kham/Reuters

In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $311 million to $603.69 billion.

During the reporting week, the fall in the reserves was on the account of a decline in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, and gold reserves, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

 

FCA dropped by $2.83 billion to $533.93 billion in the week ended April 22.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves declined by $377 million to $42.77 billion in the reporting week, according to the data.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $33 million to $18.66 billion, RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF decreased by $26 million to $5.06 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
