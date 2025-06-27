HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Forex reserves decline by $1 bn to $697.93 bn

Forex reserves decline by $1 bn to $697.93 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 27, 2025 20:26 IST

x

India's forex reserves dropped by $1.01 billion to $697.93 billion for the week ended June 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Forex

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had jumped by $2.29 billion to $698.95 billion.

Forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.88 billion in September 2024.

 

For the week ended June 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by $357 million to $589.06 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves were down by $573 million to $85.74 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) declined by $85 million to $18.67 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF also declined by $1 million to $4.45 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IBM Can Realise ROI On AI Within 24 Months, If...
IBM Can Realise ROI On AI Within 24 Months, If...
Are public sector bank employees becoming more productive?
Are public sector bank employees becoming more productive?
10 Indian Startups in WEF Top 100
10 Indian Startups in WEF Top 100
Automatic cars key to Skoda's plan to double sales
Automatic cars key to Skoda's plan to double sales
Respond to taxman's notice, file revised ... return
Respond to taxman's notice, file revised ... return

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Major gunfight breaks out between security forces & terrorists in J-K's Basantgarh1:35

Major gunfight breaks out between security forces &...

Watch! Dramatic visuals from Jagannath Rath Yatra in Rajkot1:37

Watch! Dramatic visuals from Jagannath Rath Yatra in Rajkot

Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday by cutting a cake with the paps0:57

Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday by cutting a cake with...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD