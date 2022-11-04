Forex kitty swells by $6.56 bn to $531.08 bn

In the biggest weekly increase in over a year, India's forex reserves swelled by $6.56 billion to reach $531.08 billion for the week ended October 28, RBI data showed on Friday.

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

The overall reserves, which have been on a declining spree for many months now, had dropped by $3.85 billion to $524.52 billion in the previous reporting week.

The $6.5 billion jump in the reporting week is the highest since September 2021.

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused by global developments.

The $6.5 billion increase happened in a week that witnessed the Diwali festivities, which had also led to the closure of markets.

Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, jumped by $5.77 billion to $470.85 billion during the week to October 28, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The value of gold reserves increased $556 million to $37.76 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $185 million to $17.63 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $48 million to $4.847 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.