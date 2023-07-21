News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex kitty swells by $12.74 bn to $609.02 billion

Forex kitty swells by $12.74 bn to $609.02 billion

Source: PTI
July 21, 2023 20:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's forex reserves have swelled by $12.74 billion to $609.02 billion in the week ended July 14, making it one of the strongest weekly surges in the kitty in recent times, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Kham/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen by $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

 

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

In the week ended January 13 this year, the overall kitty had expanded by $10.417 billion.

For the week ended July 14, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $11.198 billion to $540.166 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by $1.137 billion to $45.197 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $250 million to $18.484 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was up by $158 million to $5.175 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'HDFC merger template for faster growth'
'HDFC merger template for faster growth'
Is No One Buying Houses Anymore?
Is No One Buying Houses Anymore?
'Investors should stay invested'
'Investors should stay invested'
Dignity, respect for Tamils, and 13A: Modi tells Ranil
Dignity, respect for Tamils, and 13A: Modi tells Ranil
'Britain siphoned off $44 trn from India'
'Britain siphoned off $44 trn from India'
RIL's net drops 11% on weak O2C business
RIL's net drops 11% on weak O2C business
SC to examine Parliament's lawmaking power for Delhi
SC to examine Parliament's lawmaking power for Delhi

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Can Exter Deliver a Knockout Punch?

Can Exter Deliver a Knockout Punch?

PSB Bull Run: Time For Govt To Reap Riches

PSB Bull Run: Time For Govt To Reap Riches

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances