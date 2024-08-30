News
Forex kitty swells by $ 7 bn to hit record high of $ 681.69 bn

Forex kitty swells by $ 7 bn to hit record high of $ 681.69 bn

Source: PTI
August 30, 2024 22:08 IST
India's forex reserves jumped by $7.02 billion to touch a new high of $681.69 billion in the week ended August 23, the RBI said on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Lee Jae-Won/Reuters

The overall reserves had jumped by $4.55 billion to $674.66 billion in the previous reporting week.

The previous all-time high for the overall reserves was recorded at $674.92 billion as on August 2.

 

For the week ended August 23, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $5.98 billion to $597.55 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $893 million to $61 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $118 million to $18.459 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $30 million to $4.68 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

