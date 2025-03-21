Forex kitty rises by $305 mn to $654.27 bn

The country's forex reserves increased by $305 million to $654.27 billion during the week ended March 14, the RBI said on Friday.

Photograph: Lee Jae-Won/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves rose by $15.27 billion to $653.97 billion and registered the sharpest weekly rise in two years.

The spike in foreign reserves was partly attributed to the $10 billion forex swap done by the Reserve Bank of India.

The reserves have been on a declining trend recently due to revaluation, along with forex market interventions by the RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee.

The forex reserves increased to an all-time high of $704.88 billion in September 2024.

For the week ended March 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $96 million to $557.186 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $66 million to $74.39 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $51 million to $18.26 billion, the apex bank added.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $283 million at $4.43 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.