Forex kitty jumps sharpest in 2 yrs, rises to $653.96 bn

Forex kitty jumps sharpest in 2 yrs, rises to $653.96 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
March 15, 2025 13:29 IST

In the sharpest jump in over two years, the country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $15.27 billion to $653.97 billion during the week ended March 7, the RBI has said.

Forex

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The overall reserves had dropped by $1.78 billion to $638.7 billion in the previous week.

The reserves had been on a declining trend recently due to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee.

 

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.88 billion at end-September 2024.

The sharp rise during the week under review is being attributed to the $10 billion forex swap undertaken by the central bank on February 28, when it bought dollars against rupee to inject liquidity in the system.

During the week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $13.99 billion to $557.28 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by $1.053 billion to $74.32 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $212 million to $18.21 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $69 million at $4.15 billion in the week, the RBI data showed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
