Forex kitty jumps $6.6 bn to $665.4 bn

India's forex kitty jumped $6.596 billion to $665.396 billion during the week ended March 28, the RBI said on Friday.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves rose by $4.53 billion to $658.8 billion, the RBI said on Friday.

This is the fourth consecutive week of increase in the reserve, which was on a declining trend recently due to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee.

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.88 billion in end-September 2024.

For the week ended March 28, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $6.16 billion to $565.01 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $519 million to $77.79 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $65 million to $18.18 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $16 million at $4.41 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.