Home  » Business » Forex kitty drops by $6.48 bn to $675.65 bn

Forex kitty drops by $6.48 bn to $675.65 bn

Source: PTI
November 15, 2024 19:02 IST
India's forex reserves dropped by $6.46 billion to $675.65 billion for the week ended November 8, the RBI said on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the forex reserves had dropped by $2.67 billion to $682.13 billion.

The kitty, which had hit an all-time high of $704.88 billion in end-September, has been declining for multiple weeks.

 

For the week ended November 8, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.47 billion to $585.38 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by $1.94 billion to $67.81 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $60 million to $18.159 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $14 million to $4.298 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
