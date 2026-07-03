FPIs pulled out Rs 49,340 crore from Indian equities in June

Foreign Portfolio Investors continued their significant selling trend in June, withdrawing a substantial Rs 49,340 crore from Indian equities, influenced by global risk aversion, rising US bond yields, and valuation concerns in the domestic market.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) withdrew Rs 49,340 crore from Indian equities in June, continuing a significant selling spree.

Total FPI withdrawals from Indian equities have reached Rs 2.7 lakh crore so far in 2026, exceeding the Rs 1.66 lakh crore pulled out in all of 2025.

The outflows were primarily driven by global risk aversion, a preference for developed markets, high US bond yields, and concerns over Indian equity valuations.

Policymakers introduced measures in June, including RBI absorbing hedging costs on FCNR deposits and expanding the forex swap window, to attract overseas capital.

In contrast to equity outflows, FPIs invested Rs 21,652 crore in debt securities through the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) during June.

Foreign investors extended their selling spree in June, withdrawing Rs 49,340 crore ($5.16 billion) from Indian equities, triggered by a combination of early-month global risk aversion, a preference for developed markets, soaring US bond yields, and stretched valuations in the domestic market.

With the latest outflows, total withdrawals by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from Indian equities have surged to Rs 2.7 lakh crore so far in 2026, surpassing the Rs 1.66 lakh crore pulled out during the entire calendar year 2025, according to data from the Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.

Monthly Outflow Trends

According to the data, FPIs remained net sellers in every month of 2026 except February. They withdrew Rs 35,962 crore in January before turning net buyers in February, investing Rs 22,615 crore, marking the highest monthly inflow in 17 months.

The trend, however, reversed sharply in March, when foreign investors pulled out a record Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

The selling pressure continued in April with net outflows of Rs 60,847 crore and in May with withdrawals of Rs 32,963 crore. In June, FPIs withdrew Rs 49,340 crore.

Factors Influencing FPI Activity

Himanshu Srivastava, Principal, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said the outflow during the month was largely driven by "global risk aversion in the first half of June, continued preference for developed markets, higher US yields, and valuation concerns around Indian equities".

However, geopolitical risks eased in the second half of June following the positive developments around the peace deal between the US and Iran, which helped calm global markets and led to a correction in crude oil prices.

This improved risk sentiment and reduced concerns about energy-price shocks, he added.

As a result, the pace of FPI selling moderated later in the month, although it was not enough to offset the sizeable outflows recorded earlier.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, attributed two factors to the moderation in FPI activity — stabilisation and appreciation of the rupee against the dollar, and heavy FPI profit-booking amid high volatility in the South Korean and Taiwanese markets.

Government Measures and Debt Inflows

Given the importance of foreign portfolio flows in financing the current account deficit and supporting the balance of payments, policymakers announced a series of measures in June aimed at attracting overseas capital.

These include the RBI absorbing hedging costs on FCNR deposits mobilised by commercial banks, expanding the forex swap window, increasing access to government bonds through the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), and raising investment limits for non-resident Indians and overseas citizens of India in domestic equities.

In contrast to the equity outflows, FPIs invested Rs 21,652 crore in debt securities through the FAR route during June and Rs 3,246 crore through the voluntary retention route.