Ford India's new Coimbatore hub to drive data science, enhance global resilience

Ford Business Solutions India has strategically expanded its operations with a new hub in Coimbatore, aiming to bolster global resilience and significantly grow its focus on data science and analytics.

Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Key Points Ford Business Solutions (FBS) India has opened a new office in Coimbatore, marking its third location in the country.

The Coimbatore facility will serve as a dedicated business continuity hub, supporting Ford's global accounting, credit, treasury, and business operations.

Nearly 50 per cent of FBS India's future growth is projected to be in technology, data science, and data analytics.

The new centre has a capacity for 800 employees, with over 600 expected to be based there initially, leveraging Coimbatore's skilled talent pool.

This expansion reinforces Tamil Nadu's position as a key destination for Global Capability Centres and knowledge-based industries.

Ford Business Solutions (FBS) in Chennai serves as the global capability centre (GCC) of US automobile major Ford Motor Company and is considered the brain behind key design and development aspects of its globally successful models.

As part of its long-term strategic vision, the company on Wednesday inaugurated a new office in Coimbatore, its third FBS location in India.

A senior company executive told Business Standard that nearly 50 per cent of its future growth in India would be in technology, data science, and data analytics.

Strategic Expansion and Business Continuity

The move to open a new office in Coimbatore is aimed at strengthening the resilience of Ford's global operations.

Located at SVB Tech Park, the office will serve as a dedicated business continuity hub, housing teams supporting Ford's accounting, credit, treasury, and business operations worldwide.

The facility has a capacity of around 800 employees, with more than 600 expected to be based in Coimbatore initially.

The Global Technology & Business Centre in Chennai has played a key role in the design and development of specific components for Ford's top-selling models globally, including the F-Series, Explorer, Transit, Ranger, and others.

The company also has a Technology Incubation Centre in Bengaluru.

FBS India currently employs over 12,000 people, although Ford exited vehicle manufacturing in India after winding up its plants in August 2022.

"The centre will primarily house members of teams serving accounting, Ford Credit, and business operations.

"These teams support Ford's global markets, and the Coimbatore location is central to FBS India's business continuity strategy, ensuring critical functions operate without interruption," said Gangapriya Chakraverti, India site head and managing director, FBS.

Leveraging Coimbatore's Talent Pool

The new centre is primarily intended as a backup facility to ensure uninterrupted operations if the Chennai office is affected by adverse weather or other disruptions.

The Coimbatore facility occupies three floors of SVB Tech Park, spanning more than 82,000 square feet and providing seating for around 800 team members.

The workspace has been designed to support collaborative and hybrid working, with over 230 workstations on each floor, meeting rooms and boardrooms for team collaboration, focus rooms for uninterrupted work, booth seating for informal discussions, and pantries.

"FBS India has spent 25 years building the kind of depth and capability that lets us take end-to-end ownership of Ford's select global processes," said Chakraverti.

"We've had team members from this city working with us for some time now and have seen firsthand the strength of the talent pool here."

"Coimbatore has also grown into a vibrant business hub, and we wanted to establish a presence in a city that has so much to offer," she added, saying that one of the city's biggest advantages is its ready pool of skilled talent.

Tamil Nadu's GCC Ecosystem

"FBS' decision to open this centre in Coimbatore is a strong endorsement of Tamil Nadu's position as a destination for GCCs and knowledge-based industries.

Our government is committed to creating an environment where global companies can invest and expand with confidence and find the skilled, work-ready talent they need to support their worldwide operations," said Keerthana Sampath, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu.

"FBS has been a committed partner to Tamil Nadu for over 25 years, and this expansion to Coimbatore is another mark of that enduring trust.

"We welcome this expansion and the opportunities it creates for the people of Coimbatore and Tamil Nadu," she added.

The opening of the Coimbatore centre comes as India's GCC ecosystem continues to evolve from a delivery base into a source of strategic ownership for global enterprises.

FBS India's teams are leading Ford's technology and business transformation from India, providing technology-driven solutions and services that support every division of Ford.

The Coimbatore centre adds another dimension to that role by helping ensure Ford's global business operations remain resilient and dependable.

The FBS team supports Ford's global operations in computer-aided design, computer-aided engineering, and software development.